At 3:46 PM on February 13th, Butte Police responded to Elevated Medical Marijuana at 2905 Harrison Avenue in Butte on the report of a robbery.
A male wearing dark clothing, a dark mask, and brown shoes had robbed the store at gunpoint and fled from the area.
The male was last seen leaving the area of the Super 8 Motel in a dark colored vehicle.
No one was injured. The incident is under investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120.