BILLINGS - Though Montana State University Billings is between semesters, some students continue to live in the Residence Halls over the holiday season. In order to continue prioritizing students, the Staff Senate created Busy Bee Care Packages for those on campus.

The Busy Bee Care Packages each contain hot chocolate, an activity book, coloring book, blanket, mini puzzle, and a $20 Albertsons gift card. A total of 43 packages were assembled, with MSUB faculty and staff contributing over 70% of the items and monetary donations. The Staff Senate annual budget covered the remaining costs.

The Staff Senate’s aim was to provide activities that branched away from usual entertainment and screen time. Residential Life staff at MSUB provided insights and product ideas to include in the packages.

“We want to see students keep their mental health in check—a busy mind is a good mind,” said Staff Senate Chairperson Morgan Prevost. “We included items that were not centered around a screen, and keep their wheels turning.”

They say the care packages are ‘warm and winter’ themed to promote positive outlooks on indoor activities during the winter. Providing these Busy Bee Care Packages reinforces the university’s value of student well-being and illustrates that they are part of and remembered by the Yellowjacket family over the holiday season and winter break.

“This is another way to show students that we are still here with them over the break and that we truly care, as we are a students-first university” said Natalie Preston, staff senator and project organizer.