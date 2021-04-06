BILLINGS - Unemployment rates are at 4% in the Treasure State and, at the same time, businesses are struggling to hire enough staff.

After looking at job listing posted on indeed.com, in just the past 24 hours, there are 26 postings for jobs at local restaurants, nine open positions working in warehouses and five separate driving positions all in the Yellowstone County.

"We've had very few applicants, that's for sure. We've even put some money into advertising on Facebook and putting our sign out on the door," Brendan Holsten, Manager for The Burger Dive, said.

Holsten says even when he got applicants they didn't show up for the interview. But he says he might know why.

"From what I hear it's the unemployment. People are still able to get that unemployment and, from what I've heard, it's a pretty substantial chunk of money. So I can definitely see that unemployment benefit can be worth staying on instead of going out there and getting a job," Holsten said.

However, it's not only the service industry struggling to find employees. Scott Stoppel, the manager for Lawn Ranger, is seeing similar trends from his applicants.

"We'll offer jobs to people, "yep I'm ready to go," and they don't show up for work. We get some interest, we call for interviews, sometimes we even have to call them to remind them to come for an interview and they still don't show up," Stoppel said.

Stoppel also has some speculations on what's happening.

"Is it due to the pandemic? Is it due to the money that is being offered through unemployment, through the stimulus packages and stuff like that? I kind of think that probably has something to do with it," Stoppel said.

While Holsten and Stoppel continue to search for those who want to put in a full day of work, they have a message for any Billings residents looking for a job.

"The jobs are out there. As business owners and operators, we need all the help that we can get," Stoppel said.

"The unemployment won't last forever, so good to get in there and get applications. Get your foot in the door," Holsten said.