Businesses open during Labor Day crowded with customers

BILLINGS - Not many businesses are open for Labor Day to attract customers, but there are a handful of places who refuse to take a day off.

YesterYears Antique Mall had their open sign glowing on Monday.

Owner of the shop Danny Kramer says they decided to stay open because 2020's Labor Day was one of their busiest days of the year. With most places closed, he says it gives vendors who use his shop the ability to make some extra cash.

In fact, Kramer says they're having a record breaking year for tourism.

Even with the pandemic, we're told people are traveling all across the country and are interested in antiques.

"I don't think its died down for antiques, people are tired of buying stuff that doesn't last. They're coming in and buying antiques at the antique shops because they know they're going to have it for a while and it's going to last. And for the rest of the year, I think our record sales are going to continue," Kramer said.

YesterYears Antique Mall is open seven days a week, and Kramer says he only takes three days off a year, so there's plenty of time to stop by.