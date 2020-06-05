Businesses in downtown Billings aren't concerned about property damage during the rally

BILLINGS, Mont. - As some protests across the nation turned violent some business owners are concerned about what could happen, but businesses in downtown Billings say they're actually not concerned with the rally at all.

With Sundays rally taking place less than a mile from many businesses downtown, owners says they are not the least bit worried.

Richard Boggs the executive chef at Stacked says the rally is a good opportunity for residents to get their opinions heard. Boggs says he also plans to be in attendance.

Lisa Whine the manager at Lil' Market says she has hope it will remain peaceful and understands people just want to get the message out.

"I think it's wonderful. Some things do need to change and I'm hoping that, Montana's been an example in the past for the quarantine and such and I think we can continue to do so."

Whine says she's still debating if she will be in attendance at this weekends event. Though, so far on the Facebook event page over 900 people say they are going to be in attendance and almost two-thousand say they are interested in going.