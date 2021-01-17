BILLINGS, Mont. - With Governor Greg Gianforte's new statewide directive, businesses in Billings have no capacity limits and are now able to stay open past 10 pm.

We met with the owner of Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, Clint Peck who says going back to full capacity is big for his business.

The winery relies on bigger events like birthday and retirement parties, so limiting gatherings has cost the cellar a lot of business.

Peck also mentioned it's been tough on him and staff to enforce rules to customers. Having a good relationships with customers is important to Peck and his staff, but the past year has made it difficult to maintain those connections.

"As much as we hate to lose the business, we also don't like to make people mad that we don't have seating for them. There is a lot of people who come through the door and they see the place kind of wide open and they'll say, ’well can't you set up another set of tables‘, well sometimes we can't do that. Now fortunately we can and we've kind of solved that problem,”said Peck.

With no capacity limits, Yellowstone Cellars & Winery is excited to offer group taste testing again.

While Yellowstone County has lifted much of it's restrictions, other counties throughout the state may have separate guidelines to follow.