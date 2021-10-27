BILLINGS - Billings City Council is limiting where marijuana dispensaries can open if voters decide to legalize recreational dispensaries in city limits next week.

Some business owners aren't bothered by dispensaries, but others don't want them around at all.

"I've been against it since high school and junior high, I guess I don't feel like it's a necessity. A lot of times we don't leave until 6 or 7 at night, and so I don't want anybody to have to worry about their safety," Owner of Bitterroot Cabinetry and Interiors Kate Knels said.

She says she'd consider moving her business if a dispensary ended up near her building, and if that happens, she doesn't think it'll bring her more customers.

"I don't see that as being a benefit to our business in particular," Knels said.

But over on Gabels Road, other business owners don't mind if dispensaries are nearby.

"We don't really mind, we get a lot of their calls anyway. We had some folks stop in from South Dakota and they were real disappointed when they walked through the doors," Co-Owner of Weed Man Landscaping Beth Hollenbeck said.

The City of Billings decided to cap the number of dispensaries at four within city limits if recreational cannabis sales are allowed by voters next week. But a dispensary owner says that won't help the local cannabis industry.

"You've got four casinos back to back, but we're only allowing four dispensaries to fight over a license?" Zack Schopp, owner of Seed of Life Labs, said.

City officials say the licensing system for new dispensaries will be a lottery, where potential owners have to meet certain criteria to be put in the lottery system.

But I'm told the city will wait until after the Nov. 2 election to finalize those plans.

"It's going to cost you money, and then hope to get a license, and then even if you do get in, the zoning regulations are so absurd. I don't know how much better it is than where we are right now," Schopp said.

The City Council decided to keep a rule that keeps dispensaries at least 1,000 feet from all churches, schools and rehab centers.