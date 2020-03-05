UPDATED: This story has been updated to include a statement from MetraPark. The statement should have been included with the original posting of this story.

One man says he won't participate in this years Home Improvement Show over coronavirus concerns. But MetraPark event organizers insist there is no reason to question safety of the event.

Though there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Montana, All Star Custom Rain Gutters Owner James Oak says he will be taking precautions this year to limit the chance of contracting the virus.

Oak says "my wife and I brought up to discussion the concerns of the health risks that we would be putting ourselves in. So this year, we are electing for the first time in 25 shows not do the Home Improvement Show and that's in the consideration of the consequences of how it's going to effect our business and our family."

The Home Improvement Show sees thousands of attendees each year from various regions across the country, which is one of the main reasons why Oak is doing something he has not done in over two decades.

"I averagely shake 2,500 hundred hands through any given weekend when we do have the spring or fall home improvement shows," says Oak. "In the weight of our children getting sick, or us getting sick or anybody in that fact, we decided to withdraw from the home improvement show."

Oak says he is in good standing in Billings and in the surrounding communities, but he knows his absence at the show could impact future business.

"We get a lot of people out of state and different regions when we have these times of storms and that creates quite an atmosphere of competition. With that competition existing I think that's going to compound our absence from the home improvement show and I'm sure we'll see it in the year but perhaps not," says Oak. " have a great reputation, I've never been complained in 18 years so I think I do a pretty good job. So I have to stand by that and hope my decision is of good heartedness and will still be provided for."

We reached out to MetraPark to find out if any other vendors have cancelled due to concerns of coronavirus.

Marketing Director Ray Massie tells us this is the first case he's heard of. He assures us the home improvement show is a safe event for all to attend.

Massie says, "We had the Unified Health Command at MetraPark today (Thursday). We spoke to doctor Felton from Riverstone Health over the last few days. We're maintaining all the normal things we do to make sure the patrons when they come to our building are safe. No reports of anything that we're doing than we have done in the past."

We also spoke with promoter Mark Hedine about Oak's concerns. Hedine says this event is personal to him. He explains, "Well I am a resident of Billings of 61 years... grew up here... went to school here... raised a family here. In fact we have my wife who is invovled in the show our two sons are involved in the show, their two wives and our grand kids. And, they are all down here. And, if I believed there was any type of a threat, believe you me, I would not have my family down here. So I am most confident that there is not going to be any coronavirus at the event.>

The Spring Home Improvement Show will be taking place at MetraPark March 6th-8th.