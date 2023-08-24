BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is reporting a robbery Thursday at a business on the 4000 block of Montana Ave.

According to BPD, the incident happened around 4:00 pm and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of American currency.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is 6 '1 " tall with an average build and medium length black, gray hair wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

An investigation into this robbery is ongoing.

It is unclear if this is related to the US Bank robbery reported just before noon on Thursday.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.