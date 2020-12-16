Busiest mailing and shipping week of the year

BILLINGS - With the holidays around the corner, this week is generally the busiest for postal workers, but with the pandemic, people are sending even more letters and packages this year.

Ty Sobieraj, Billings Manager at the Pioneer Station on the West End, says the 13 mail carriers in his district have seen about a 20% increase in volume of mail delivered compared to past years. He also says they have delivered around 18,000 pieces of mail in just the past three days.

With such a large increase Sobieraj recommends mailing packages no later than Monday if you want it to arrive before or on Christmas.

If you can't make it to the post office, however, he says you can also pay for and print labels online with the USPS service Click-N-Ship.

"We can deliver the box, they can print the postage, tape it on, and they can ask us to pick it up without ever having to leave the comfort of their home. We can do that for them," said Sobieraj.

This service is not just available during the holidays, but all year round.