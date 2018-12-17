Busiest flying season in history

According to a new report by AAA, 1-in-3 Americans will travel this Christmas; breaking any previous records.

The Great Falls International Airport confirmed this by stating that most of their flights are already booked full for the holidays.

If you were lucky enough to grab a flight, it's suggested that you arrive two hours early and check-in no later than 45 minutes before hand.

Any later and your seat could be given away to a last minute flyer.

While many airlines typically expect more air-traffic this time of year, the Great Falls International Airport confirms that they've seen more fliers than in year's past.

"Most days, we see four to five hundred people. You know, there’s extra flights for people over the Christmas holiday, so we’ll see that number swell all the way to six hundred, maybe even seven hundred people a day. So it’s going to be quite a bit busier than normal and we expect all the flights to be completely full," stated John Faulkner, the Great Falls International Airport's director.

With such a high volume of people, the airport says it’s important to be aware of your surroundings as well; especially while dropping off or picking up a loved one.

Last year, they had a several close calls in the pick-up lanes and want to avoid having those same mistakes.

If you want to stay ahead of the game this year, download your airline's app and turn on notifications so you can see any changes on your flight schedule.