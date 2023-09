BILLINGS, Mont. - Rock music group Bush, with special guests Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire, will be performing at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings Sunday, Dec. 3.

The event is all ages, and tickets go on sale online or at MetraPark Box Office Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50.

Doors open a 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.