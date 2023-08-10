The following is a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Busby man accused of hitting and injuring his dating partner admitted to an assault crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Weston Francis Littlewhiteman, 31, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. Littlewhiteman faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Littlewhiteman was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that on Oct. 30, 2022, Littlewhiteman and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, were drinking at a house in Busby, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. They argued, and Littlewhiteman left the home. Later that night. Jane Doe woke up and Littlewhiteman punched the victim in the face. Jane Doe was treated at the Indian Health Service in Lame Deer for injuries. At the time of the assault, Jane Doe and Littlewhiteman were dating partners.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey A. Sabol is prosecuting the case. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI conducted the investigation.