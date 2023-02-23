News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Busby man today admitted to strangling a woman while both were in a vehicle on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Tysawn Dantae Pine, 24, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with strangulation. Pine faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Pine was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that Pine and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, had been in a dating relationship. On April 9, 2022, Jane Doe was asleep when she heard knocking. Pine had left the evening before and had been drinking and using methamphetamine. Pine forced himself into the house and then told Jane Doe they were going to his grandmother’s house. They got into a car and Jane Doe started to drive. Pine refused to get out of the car when they arrived at his grandmother’s house. The two argued inside the vehicle, and Pine began assaulting and strangling Jane Doe. Later that day, Jane Doe was examined for injuries at the emergency room.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.