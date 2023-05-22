BILLINGS, MT- A busby man admitted on Monday to armed methamphetamine trafficking on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation after law enforcement found the drug and three firearms in the car he was traveling in.

20-year-old Ivan Eaglefeathers pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm.

Eaglefeathers faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, at least three years of supervised release on the drug crime, and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, consecutive with any other sentence, a $250,000 fine, and a minimum of five years supervised release.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Sept. 12, 2021, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, law enforcement officers stopped a car that had run two stop signs, was traveling at a high rate of speed, and was believed to have been seen at an earlier shooting.

Four people were in the car, including Eaglefeathers, and were engaged in distributing meth.

Officers detained all four people.

A federal search warrant was served on the car and officers found approximately 48 grams of meth, $2,000 in cash, a scale and drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and three firearms.

The guns were a .17-caliber rifle, an AR-style 5.56mm rifle, and a 9mm handgun.

A video of Eaglefeathers and a co-defendant shows Eaglefeathers outside of the vehicle on the same day with a gun in his hand.

Eaglefeathers admitted to having one of the rifles in the car and to shooting it in the air.