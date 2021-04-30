Yellowstone National Park - The tourism industry received some welcome news Thursday from Yellowstone National Park.

An email was sent out to industry partners by the Concession Management office at Yellowstone, which confirmed that group size restrictions have been removed for bus tours whose passengers are either vaccinated or have been tested immediately before the trip, or have recovered from COVID-19 within three months of tour departure.

For operators that aren’t able to attest to having all passengers vaccinated or otherwise safe from COVID-19, those departures will be limited to either ten people or fifty percent of vehicle capacity, whichever is greater.

Elaine Dejong is the group tour planner for Allied Tour and Travel, based out of Iowa. She said their company is relieved, and happy, to be able to resume touring in Wyoming’s national parks.

“The past year (plus) has been difficult on travelers, especially our Senior and Adult clientele,” she explained.

Dejong went on to compliment the National Park Service for putting together a plan to allow motorcoach travel to resume.

“What better way to celebrate our country than visiting a couple of our favorite national parks.”

The Park Service email noted that the decisions had been made in collaboration with the motorcoach industry and the U.S. Public Health Service, in an effort to increase access to the Park. And there’s really nowhere to go but up, when one takes a look at the statistics.

In 2019, over 300,000 of the Park’s over four million visitors arrived via motorcoach. Last year, there were less than 500.

So from the perspective of Rick Hoeninghausen, marketing director for Xanterra, the concessionaire in Yellowstone National Park, the lifting of the restrictions is a step closer to “normal.”

“Parks are a huge piece of the motorcoach industry, and the packaged group tour business,” Hoeninghausen pointed out. “They've also been really struggling through this pandemic, when you go from, you know, a strong business, perhaps to none. So this is big for them.”

Hoeninghausen does caution, however, that “normal” is still a ways away.

“Bus companies can't quite resume full operations, because the rooms and the locations they would have had access to are not yet available,” he explained, citing the Park Service’s decision to delay the opening of some lodging and restaurants in Yellowstone.

But Hoeninghausen is optimistic, and expressed his pleasure that at least some steps have been taken to encourage motorcoach travel to northwest Wyoming. And he added that because tour buses to Yellowstone typically run longer routes, the ripple effects will make a difference in the communities outside the park as well.

So for businesses like the Irma Hotel in downtown Cody, the news also came as a relief. Mike Darby, who is co-owner of the Irma, said that tour buses make a huge difference for gateway communities like Cody.

“Tour buses are the backbone of our business in Cody, Wyoming,” Darby pointed out. “They not only take up mass blocks of rooms, they also add a buffer and a foundation to our restaurant infrastructure, and just totally help everything move smoothly, and give us a guaranteed income so to speak. So the rest of it ebbs and flows, but the tour buses keep going. And we're glad to have the opportunity to serve them.”

Darby is also on the Cody Stampede Board, which operates Cody’s nightly rodeo June, July and August.

“As far as the rodeo is concerned, it's going to basically ensure that we get 50 to 100 people extra per night, which is another, say, 10% business,” Darby explained. “And that's just icing on the cake.”

Another popular tourist attraction, Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue in Cody, saw almost a 70 percent drop in business last year because group tours were cancelled during the pandemic. So when told that buses were back, Miller beamed.

“That's all we have to say, isn't it?,” he smiled. “Buses are back. To me that's the best news we've heard since a year ago this time, when they said ‘the buses are gone’.”

Miller pointed out that from his perspective, tour buses level the playing field.

“It lets everybody go back to business,” he noted. “I won't say ‘back to normal,’ because it's not perfect. But boy, from where we stand, it's pretty close.”