BILLINGS, Mont. -- Deavonta Belton is charged with one felony and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing a Billings MET bus from the downtown bus station on Thursday.

Belton appearing by video in Yellowstone County District Court is charged with one count of theft, two counts of unlawful restraint, and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, two passengers were held on the bus against their will as the Belton took off northbound on main street. Security cameras installed inside the bus allowed met transit employees to keep an eye on the inside of the bus. GPS technology added last year let them know exactly where the bus was the whole time.

Billings Police Officers and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies were able to intercept Belton on his joy ride. According to charging documents, Belton was uncooperative and refused to place the bus in park. Eventually deputies were able to remove Belton from the bus, but he still refused to cooperate leading to a deputy to draw his taser; it was not fired.

According to the affidavit, both passengers on board were frightened but unharmed. Both passengers told detectives they wanted to charges filed against Belton.