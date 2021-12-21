Some parents in Laurel will have to figure out how to get their kids to school in the new year, after the school district announced cutbacks on bus routes.

On December 17th, parents were notified of the bus route consolidations, which will start Monday, January 3rd.

Laurel Public Schools currently has 12 bus routes, and they want to consolidate that down to six. Superintendent Linda Filpula says by law--they have to give students transportation to school if they live over three miles away from their building.

She also says those five bus drivers they have are handling about 400 students in the district.

However, some parents say they relied on the buses to get their kids to school, because they have to be at work long before the school buildings open. Andrea Albers is one of those parents.

"Now I have to find someone else to take my kids back and forth to school. I'm a mom of five, and three of them ride the bus every day to and from school. My husband is away alot, he's a pilot so, it's pretty much on me," Albers said.

"Currently, we do over the three miles, and we pick up those that are under three miles if we have room on the buses. You have to have room for all those students so that will eliminate those under the three miles simply because there is not enough room on the bus," said Superintendent, Dr. Linda Filpula.

The school district says they expect to have six total drivers at the start of the new semester, but until they hire more, the bus situation will stay the same.