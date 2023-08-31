Billings, MT- 29 years ago, the Billings Community Crisis Fund was created by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association to help our neighbors in need.

For 19 of those years, the Burn the Point Classic Car weekend has been one of their largest fundraising events.

And Executive Director for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, Teddi Vogel, says that on every level, the focus of Burn the Point comes back to community.

Vogel says that they have "roughly 12,000 people who line the streets every Friday night of Labor Day weekend to enjoy a little bit of nostalgia, a little bit of these cars and to get back to that feeling of community and being together. It's a great opportunity to not only have some fun but to support a very important cause in this community and give back. "

All money made by Burn the Point goes directly back to the Magic City community, in the form of grants and other case-specific assistance goes to families and individuals facing extreme crisis.

Funds are given to help people access specialized medical care, find shelter, food and even pay off overdue expenses.

And because of the generosity of the community during these events, the Chase Hawks Memorial Association has been able to distribute over 1.5 million dollars to those in need.

But the community that rallies around the Burn the Point weekend extends beyond the Magic City and that brings more perks to local businesses.

One main organizer, Sylvia Gussick says that the Burn the Point weekend brings, "a lot of people from out of town, Canada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, fills up the hotel's motels, restaurants, it's just a good thing for the community. Everybody gets to come out and visit, Labor Day weekend, it's nice time."

Gussick went on to say that "you can't go wrong on anything that makes noise and goes fast, come see us."

This year's Burn the Point kicks off with a parade and street dance in downtown Billings on the 1st of September and on the 2nd you can see all the cars up close for yourself, on display at Metra Park.