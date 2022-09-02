BILLINGS, Mt-- A tradition continuing since the 50's, Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road.

Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise funds for helping families in crisis.

While explaining the history behind the car parade, Sylvia Gusick, the Chairperson of Burn The Point says, “The high school kids would come down on weekends in their cool cars, pretty girls, cruise up and down and around the blocks downtown they called "the point". So, every year we decided to do the same thing, bring back the old cars that everybody has.”

Bringing streets to life, many people attend this parade annually to remember the days of their youth and enjoy the rumble of classic cars.

A local car enthusiast, Kyle Rickhoff, said that he has been attending the parade every year since 2017.

"It means a lot to us. With my grandfather's car, three generations can get in it and drive around the magic city.”