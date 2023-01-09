UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 6:05 a.m.

The suspect of the standoff at 1200 block of Burlington Avenue Sunday night is a 32-year-old man, Sgt. Eric Schnelbach told NonStop Local. Sgt. Schnelbach also said the suspect was an absconder from parole.

Schnelbach said preliminary investigation shows the suspect came to residence where there was a birthday party, and it appears he did not know anyone there.

There were many kids and adults at the party, Schnelbach said, and the suspect shot at a man and barricaded himself in the basement.

The victim was brought to the hospital.

Schnelbach said, to his knowledge, no one else was injured, and the other people were able to evacuate.

All roads are now open. Detectives are still at the scene investigating.

UPDATE 1:05 AM (1/9): The suspect who barricaded himself in a residence for several hours has been arrested.

Lt. Matt Lennick tells NonStop Local that the suspect was taken into custody after "hot gas" was deployed and three teams of officers stormed the house.

Lennick says officers determined the suspect was barricaded in the basement of the home. He says when officers breached the basement, the suspect was initially compliant before resisting officers. A brief scuffle ensued before the suspect was taken into custody.

He went on to say that there were no shots fired by either party during the incident, and no one else was injured.

BPD investigators will now take over the scene.

Lennick says there's limited information available about the suspect right now, including his identity, whether he had a firearm or injuries

Right now, the lieutenant says there's no new information available about the injured shooting victim's condition.

The scene's large span of the area will have the neighborhood shut down for an extended period of time while investigators piece together what happened. Expect delays and extended closures.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.

UPDATE AT 11:15 PM:

Billings police are reporting the gunman barricaded in a residence is not cooperating with law enforcement.

Gas has been pumped into the residence, however, there has been no response from the suspect at this time.

It is unknown if the suspect is alive, however, law enforcement say they are not going to rush the situation and are using technology to get a look inside the residence.

Law enforcement also shared that there is a deceased man that appears connected to this situation.

The deceased victim was reportedly shot by the suspect, who then fled to Big B Bingo and Casino, got into a crash, and shot another man inside a home. The victim shot at the residence was alive and taken by medical teams.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

BILLINGS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of a reported shooting at a birthday party on Grand Ave. in Billings Sunday night.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the area of Grand Ave. and 12th St. and people are being told to stay away.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports they responded around 6:09 pm to the 1200 block of Burlington Ave. and that a man was injured and transported by medical personnel. The victim is reported to still be alive.

A closure has been issued for 12th St. W from Grand Ave. to past Burlington Ave. as well as for the 1200 block of Alderson Ave. and 1100 block of Burlington Ave.

As of 8:23 pm, the gunman is barricaded in a residence on Burlington Ave. There is believed to be nobody else in the residence BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said.

SWAT teams are on scene trying to make contact with the suspect inside. The Billings Police Bomb Squad and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are also on scene.

BPD says the suspect did shoot out of the window around 30 minutes after the incident started, however, nobody was injured.

Our John Martin on scene reports there were several cars smashed and at least one telephone pole broken with active wires down in the area. NorthWestern Energy has turned off the power.

It is unclear at this time exactly where the incident took place.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Article updated at 11:15 pm.