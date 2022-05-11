Burglary and Crime Prevention Tips

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating another robbery that took place at a Billings gas station overnight.

Right now the suspect in this incident is still at large, but here's what we know.

Around 1:00 am, the Billings Police Department responded to a robbery at a Holiday Gas Station on Grand Ave.

The suspect threatened employees with a bat before taking an unknown amount of money.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black beanie with light-colored pants and is described as being in his 20 and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Nobody was injured.

This robbery is the latest in a series of similar crimes in the Billings area.

In just the last three weeks, we've counted at least seven robberies or burglaries across town, although there may be more

All but one are still open and under investigation.

While it may seem like these types of crimes are up Billings police say this type of trend is not unusual for the City of Billings.

Overall, we have the same number of robberies year to date for this time in 2021, and the city has actually seen fewer burglaries than this time last year.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick with Billings Police says many of these are crimes of opportunity, something Jay Zygmond with Billings Alarm agrees with.

"Most burglaries in a residence occur during the day, because you're gone, you're at work you're at school whatever. And most businesses happen at night because no one is there,” Zygmond said.

But there are some things you can do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Lieutenant Lennick says to start with the basics: lock your doors and windows, and lock up your valuables.

Zygmond says having a security system offers the best protection, but there are other options.

"Lights that turn on automatically, or lights that ring cameras or other brands that sell cameras are a great deterrent,” Zygmond said. “You know, especially if they look up and see that it's a camera, they'll probably go away.'

Zygmond also says it's important to be mindful of what you share, and who you share it with.

"Don't tell people you have anything of value, don't tell them where it's at. If you have guns they should be in a gun safe."

If someone does happen to get into your home, don't make it easy for them to find your most valuable items.

"Do not put anything valuable in the master bedroom. Put it in the garage in a box that says Christmas decorations. Because the first place a burglar goes is the master bedroom to look for pharmaceuticals cash or guns cause everybody keeps it in the master there. Don't put it there."

Zygmond says while there is a cost associated with getting an alarm system -- it should be viewed as an investment into your safety.

“Lock your doors, turn your lights on, an animal is not a bad idea but again whether you're buying a Billings Alarm or any other local alarm companies - I still think that's your best bet to protect yourself."

Lieutenant Lennick also says people should know their neighbors, be active in their neighborhood watch groups whether they're online or physical and attend community task force meetings if possible.

If you do happen to come across an unwanted stranger in your home, he says to call the Billings Police Department, do not confront the person because you never know what they're capable of.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes we mentioned is asked to come forward to billings police.

We'll continue to follow any developments with those investigations and share them as we get them.