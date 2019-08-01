It's official; the Impossible Whopper is going nationwide.

Starting next week, Burger King will begin offering its popular soy-based Impossible Whopper at 7-thousand locations across the country.

Fans will need to act quickly as the soy-based burger, made by Impossible Foods, is only available for a limited time.

Burger King says it will gauge fan reactions as it considered expanding sales.

The Miami based chain began testing the Impossible Whopper in April and expanded to six other markets.

And the plant-based meat may be on its way to grocery stores.

According to Bloomberg, the FDA has granted approval for Impossible Foods to begin selling its plant-based meat in supermarkets beginning this fall.