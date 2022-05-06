BILLINGS, Mont. - As we approach Montana's wildfire season, especially the hot and dry summer months, being prepared is the best way to start the plan of attack.

Fires threaten the Treasure State year-round, and the summer months are anticipated to have above-average temperatures. I spoke with Chris Barth, a Fire Mitigation Specialist with the Billings Bureau of Land Management and he tells me how he and his crew are preparing for the firefight.

Barth says quick response times are extremely helpful in getting wildfires contained.

The organization has another trick up its sleeve this year… extra manpower from new hires.

This allows them not only to secure the Billings area but to assist in fighting fires around the state.

“We have a number of firefighters from this station we are able to go down to the southwestern and help them out because it's really when there, it's early for their fire season but they are seeing a fire activity in the southwest,” Barth said. “So, we do respond and help others out and then when we have needs in the northern Rockies like we did last year, we saw firefighters come in from other places in the country to help bolster the effect.”

Right now, dry conditions and high winds in our state are of high concern… not for naturally-caused fires, but accidental ones, that quickly spread out of control under those conditions.

“If we have them during these red flag days or other days where we have dry conditions, strong winds we could see a lot of large fire growth. So, we asked folks to be really cautious, whether that means they are doing maintenance on their property, they are using agricultural equipment, their recreational vehicles, whatever it might be, just be really cautious to make sure all the stuff is in really good shape and they are not prone to start new fires,” Barth added.

Barth also said that to be successful in protecting our lands, the Bureau of Land Management is working closely with the public, to get information out quickly.