BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Bureau of Land Management hosted a virtual pre-season fire briefing with Governor Steve Bullock and representatives from across Montana on Tuesday.

After last year's mild fire season, BLM says they are preparing for an average to above average fire season this year.

"We burned under 1,000 acres last year... very very unique. This year we are prepared for a more normal situation," says John Mehlhoff, State Director of BLM in Montana and the Dakotas.

He says fire prediction models show an above average fire season in western Montana and a normal fire season throughout the rest of the state. He says the BLM is most concerned with WUI fires or Wildland Urban Interface fires, areas where human development is built close to flammable terrain. BLM says they plan to use prescribed burns to limit fire conditions.

"As fire conditions present themselves -- we get the right weather, the right wind conditions, the right humidity, we are able to go out and conduct our own fire operations to burn acres that are overgrown, decadent, and in need of rejuvenation," says Mehlhoff.

Aaron Thompson, State Fire Management Officer says BLM is equipped with 18 fire engines, 2 tactical water tenders, 2 type three helicopters, 4 single engine air tankers, a large supply of fire tools, and heavy air tankers.

"As the fire season progresses here we'll start bringing in additional resources, so that we're not only prepared for BLM lands, but also to help our interagency partners," Thompson says.