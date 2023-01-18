BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana.

Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

Public input is being sought on expanding solar planning to five new states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Since the implementation of the initial 2012 Western Solar Plan, the BLM now says updating and expanding the Solar Energy Program would be appropriate to advance current and future renewable energy goals and to support conservation and climate priorities.

The initial plan facilitated solar development applications for locations within the public lands where the landscape was generally flat, direct sunlight was ample, and high-value resources would not be significantly impacted.

You can share comments during a public meeting in Billings on Feb. 2 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, Billings, Mont. Parking is complimentary for attendees.

“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”

The upcoming meeting in Billings is part of a series of meetings being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington DC and virtually.

Individuals who need special assistance, such as sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations, should contact Jeremy Bluma at 208-789-6014; Leslie Hill at 202-697-0364; Jayme Lopez at 202-697-0364; Shellie Sullo at 279-202-7757; or email solar@blm.gov.

A virtual meeting will also be held Feb. 13 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.

Those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For the most current information on these meetings and to view the Notice of Intent, visit the BLM’s ePlanning website here.