BLM campgrounds, recreation areas temporarily closed due to flooding
Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has closed campgrounds and recreation areas due to flooding.

Emergency closures will impact the following areas until further notice:

  • Ruby Creek Campground (south of Ennis, MT)
  • Carbella Campground (north of Yellowstone National Park)
  • Sundance Lodge Recreation Area (just outside Laurel, MT)
  • Howrey Island Recreation Area (near Hysham in Treasure County)

People are advised to stay off the water until flows subside to a safe condition, including at BLM boat launches.

Tags

Recommended for you