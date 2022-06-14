Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Yellowstone River at Billings affecting Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. .Exceptional water levels on the upper reaches of the Yellowstone River is passing through Billings today. The only years with similar levels seen were in 1974 and 1997. For the Yellowstone River...Billings. Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Do not drive around barricades. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water at this level will cause changes in channels. Water may appear where you do not expect it. The latest stages and forecasts for rivers and streams can be found at our web page: https://water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 200 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Yellowstone River at Billings. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of several homes in Arrow Island subdivision begins. At 13.1 feet, Water flows over Cerise Road in east Billings across the river from Metra Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM MDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 14.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning to 9.4 feet later this week. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 06/12/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Yellowstone River Billings 13.5 14.5 Tue 10 am 12.8 10.4 9.5 &&