BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has closed campgrounds and recreation areas due to flooding.
Emergency closures will impact the following areas until further notice:
- Ruby Creek Campground (south of Ennis, MT)
- Carbella Campground (north of Yellowstone National Park)
- Sundance Lodge Recreation Area (just outside Laurel, MT)
- Howrey Island Recreation Area (near Hysham in Treasure County)
People are advised to stay off the water until flows subside to a safe condition, including at BLM boat launches.