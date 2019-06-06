According to a report by Politico Thursday, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has not met the threshold to be invited to the stage for the upcoming Democratic National Committee debate.

In response to the DNC’s announcement today of a secret rule change for debate qualification, the Bullock for President Campaign released the following statement and below memo:

"While Governor Bullock was expanding Medicaid to one in ten Montanans despite a nearly 60% Republican legislature, the DNC was making arbitrary rules behind closed doors. The DNC's unmasking of this rule unfairly singles out the only Democratic candidate who won a Trump state — and penalizes him for doing his job."

DNC’s Secret Rule Could Block Only Dem Who Won a Red State

Today, just seven days from the debate cutoff, the DNC decided to change its publicly declared rules for qualifying for the first debate. The new rule from the DNC disqualifies a poll from the that had been included by the DNC's previously announced criteria.



This secret rule change affects only one candidate — Governor Steve Bullock. That means the DNC is singling out the only Democrat who won a Trump state, and potentially blocking him from the debate stage. Because Governor Bullock waited to get into the race until he passed Medicaid expansion for nearly 100,000 Montanans, this effectively punishes Governor Steve Bullock for doing his job and finishing out his legislative session.



By not publicly announcing this rule until one week before the debate qualifying deadline, by stonewalling repeated reporter requests about the rule, by excluding an open-ended poll that’s actually harder to register in, and by not sharing the rule in writing with all presidential campaigns, the DNC rule could block the only Democrat who won in a Trump state from the stage.



If Democrats want to win back the places we lost like Michigan and Wisconsin, the DNC shouldn’t bar the only Democrat who has won a Trump state. If Democrats want to win back middle America and not leave out the voice of rural voters, the DNC can’t just focus on patches of deep blue. Washington Post/ABC that had been included by the DNC's previously announced criteria.



Governor Bullock Was Doing His Job

Governor Bullock was one of the last candidates to declare his candidacy because he is the sitting Governor of a red state with a nearly 60% Republican legislature that meets for just 90 days every two years. Instead of spending money on hitting arbitrary thresholds, he spent January through May expanding Medicaid, freezing college tuition, banning foreign money from state elections, and protecting a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions.



At every opportunity, Governor Bullock will choose to improve the lives of everyday people over appeasing a handful of Washington insiders — it’s exactly why he’s running for President.



The DNC's Original Rules For Debate Qualification

The DNC publicly announced rules for debate qualification on February 14, 2019. It included four requirements for a poll to be considered “qualifying.”