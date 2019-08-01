One of the hottest back to school accessories this year may surprise parents: bulletproof backpacks.

it is a harsh reality in an era of numerous school shootings.

It's a horrific reality, and many parents are sad and upset to see them for sale at local stores. But some other parents have taken the plunge.

Guard Dog Security is the manufacturer, and according to the label, the backpacks are resistant against a 9 mm handgun and a 44 magnum.

The critical component is the Kevlar Mesh in the back.

The manufacturer says this is not the ultimate solution, but it's their way of taking a proactive approach and giving kids an extra layer of protection.

The bulletproof backpacks cost about 119 dollars for youth sixes and about 190 dollars for adult styles.