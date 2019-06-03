KULR (Billings)- Total chaos on the 600 block of main street Friday afternoon.

"I walked out the door and I looked to the left down there towards Taco Bell and there was glass everywhere you know just covering the ground," said Swipey's Old Town Tattoo and Body Piercing, Matt Wagenman.

A pickup smashing through not only one, but two businesses. One of those businesses, a tattoo shop owned by Wagenman.

"I can't even explain the sound. As many times as I've thought about it, the sound of that thing hitting the building did not sound like a truck, it sounded like a bomb went off," said Wagenman.

Nobody was critically injured. However, the owner of the other business involved, Posh Salon, was temporarily pinned under the pickup until first responders rescued her using an airbag system to leverage the truck off of her.

"All of this can be replaced, I'm just glad everybody was OK," said building owner Denis Pitman.

Yellowstone County Commissioner and owner of this mini mall Denis Pitman, found out that his building had a pickup in it from Matt. When asked what was going through his mind while driving to the scene after hearing the news;

"The first thing is the safety of my tenants, is everybody OK. There's a difference between a vehicle hitting your building and actually being inside of it," said Pitman.

As for the building, Pitman tells KULR-8 a structural engineer will be inspecting it. From there, further steps will be taken.