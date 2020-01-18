BILLINGS, Mont. -- January 18, 2020 is the first day of the Building and Remodeling Expo at MetraPark.

Hundreds of vendors are set up in the Montana Pavilion. Booths include roofing to landscaping and everything in between. Kimberly Welzenbach, CEO of the Home Builders Association says the expo even has financing teams available if you're starting a big project. Real estate professionals are also at MetraPark on January 18th and January 19th if you're looking to buy or sell land.

"Every exhibitor is a member of the Home Builders Association, so what does that mean? Why is that important? It's important because you know you're dealing with a local and legitimate contractor," says Welzenbach, "Unfortunately Billings is a hub for a lot of fly by nights so you know you're dealing with people who are outstanding businesses."

The expo has a $3 admission, and every admission ticket goes to scholarships for students looking to build trade skills. There is also another big incentive to come; anyone can play a game called Football Fury for a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize!