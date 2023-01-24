Build Montana wins its second national award

BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award.

The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.

“This program brought together industry competitors and associations, to work with the public schools,” David Smith, Executive Director of MCA, said in the release. “The end result is we have creatively started to work on the workforce needs of contractors in Montana. This is a classic Montana example of how we solve problems.”

Last year, the program won an Associated General Contractors of America Chapter Workforce Development award as the top workforce initiative in the country.

The program, in its third year in Billings, was developed through a partnership between MCA and Montana Equipment Dealers Association.

The MCA has a Build Montana program in Kalispell, which is in its second year, and will be launching it in Missoula this spring semester.