BILLINGS - It can be overwhelming for teenagers to figure out what career path they want to take before graduating high school. Luckily, a new educational program called Build Montana will now be offered to high school juniors and seniors in Billings.

"Through Build Montana we'll be able to create some excitement in high school students, teach them more about what the construction industry is and let them understand all the multiple pathways to a career in construction," Barry Houser, Marketing Director for Montana Contractors Association said.

Build Montana is a workforce development initiative started by the Montana Contractors Association and a number of partners due to a need for employees in the construction industry, according to Houser.

"It's providing a pathway for them for a career and then it's filling jobs for contractors right now that are suffering shortages in their work forces," Houser said.

Houser also pointed out the misconceptions that people often associate with construction work, such as digging ditches or operating a shovel. In reality, Houser said, a profession in construction can lead to much more.

"Those folks that are serving as vice presidents or owners of those businesses, they started right here at the beginning: as high school students who graduated and started a job out on a construction site and worked their way up to construction management," he said.

Starting Feb. 1 and running through the end of April, juniors and seniors throughout Billings will have the opportunity to learn machine operation, jobsite safety and even hands on experience at a job site, which has one Billings West student intrigued.

"I plan on doing this while I try to do college, and then I was going to join the military, but I think construction will be a fun job," he said.

All eligible Billings students are encouraged to join and there's still time to sign up.

You sign up through this link: https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/RDO1000RDO/JobBoard/b65401d2-4de5-4c2b-851f-556182926250/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=584ee49c-55f2-4c67-b6b4-ff91d82afb2d