CROW AGENCY, Mont. - A 100-acre fire is burning deep in the Little Bull Elk Canyon on the Crow Reservation Tuesday.

According to a release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM), the Buffalo Pasture Fire is located southwest of the road between Little Bull Elk Ridge and the buffalo pasture, and west of the old hunter's cabin and the new cabin.

There are 800 to 1000 tons of heavy timber per acre in the canyon forest that have not burned in many years; thus, BWFM said the fire will create a lot of smoke.

BWFM said flames are 100 to 150-feet high with heavy fuels on each side of the canyon's steep walls.

A four-person module and a heavy engine with three aboard is on their way to the fire.

Crews are going to work to prevent the fire from moving into the Black Canyon and protect the cabins on the pasture.

BWFM said the more than 15 people in the Black Canyon are safe at this time.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday with expected wind gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour and a cold front later.