UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 9:08 A.M.

The Buffalo Pasture fire is currently 65 percent contained and burning 244 acres as of Monday, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management updated.

BIA said in a release the fire still has invisible flame smoldering underneath limestone canyon walls at its north and south extremities, and on the southwest ridge toward Little Bull Elk Canyon.

Type 3 incident commander trainee Tracy Spang said the cool winds on Sunday only rained enough to "make the roads less dusty", according to BIA's release. On Monday, crews set down a hose over the canyon walls to help with mop up underneath.

According to BIA, crews will mop up the south side of the fire to clear smoke 50-feet from the fireline Tuesday. On Monday, Mad River hotshots left for a new task, and the fire moved to a Type 4 management.

BIA reminds the public to be mindful of accidental fires due to vehicles or careless burning.

An RV caught fire in the West Dunmore fire at around noon on Saturday on the Camp 1 Road west of Dunmore, according to BIA. Two propane tanks exploded causing a two acre fire. Two BIA engines put out the fire with the help from Big Horn County Rural Fire. BIA said someone left something hot at the Pryor Dump resulting a small fire west of Pryor on Edgar Road Saturday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 18 AT 11:18 A.M.

Additional crews have arrived at the Buffalo Pasture Fire.

An update from the Crow Agency says the Buffalo Pasture Fire has grown to 328 acres, and that damp mountain weather and time may help the fire from growing further.

The update says crews may enter the canyon bottom within a day once they can cool the fire edges to reduce risk to their escape route up the canyon sides.

On Thursday, a Type 2 IA crew from Oregon and two engines arrived to help Crow crews and three engines at spike camp in the tribal buffalo pasture.

A Crow squad and the crew from Oregon built line on the southwest and east side ridges Thursday.

“We are softening it up,” said Duty Officer, Randy Pretty On Top. “Single-engine air tankers dropped retardant to slow fire spread to the northwest into the main Little Bull Elk Canyon, where the fire gained about five acres Thursday.

Around half of the over 50 person firefighting crew are part of the Crow crew, and the Mad River hotshot crew from Northern California is traveling up the mountain Friday morning.

In addition, students completing a rookie school Friday are graduating into firefighters who will assist at the incident Crow Agency reports.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 1:33 P.M.

The Buffalo Pasture fire is currently a estimated 250 acres Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM).

BWFM said in a release the heavy timber in the canyon created unsafe conditions for crews to dig line until the fire cools down substantially. Crews dropped fire retardant that reduced the speed of the initial run north toward Bighorn Lake, BWFM said.

The fire is climbing up the northeast and southwest canyon walls Wednesday--BWFM said limestone walls are holding in some of the fire.

The mountains at the Cowboy Camp near Windy Point are closed at this time--a spike camp will be at the Hunter's Cabin.

Crews haves requested a heavy and light helicopter, hotshot crew, water tender, local crew and camp crew to the fire. BWFM said air resource and elite crews have left to battle higher priority fires close by.

BWFM said the Crow Tribe is thinking about putting fire restrictions in place.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - A 100-acre fire is burning deep in the Little Bull Elk Canyon on the Crow Reservation Tuesday.

According to a release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM), the Buffalo Pasture Fire is located southwest of the road between Little Bull Elk Ridge and the buffalo pasture, and west of the old hunter's cabin and the new cabin.

There are 800 to 1000 tons of heavy timber per acre in the canyon forest that have not burned in many years; thus, BWFM said the fire will create a lot of smoke.

BWFM said flames are 100 to 150-feet high with heavy fuels on each side of the canyon's steep walls.

A four-person module and a heavy engine with three aboard is on their way to the fire.

Crews are going to work to prevent the fire from moving into the Black Canyon and protect the cabins on the pasture.

BWFM said the more than 15 people in the Black Canyon are safe at this time.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday with expected wind gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour and a cold front later.