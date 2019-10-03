BILLINGS, Mont. -- People in Billings are highly anticipating the grand opening of Buffalo Block, a high-end steakhouse downtown.

After founding EBMS -- a Billings-based health care service provider -- Rick Larson says he came out of retirement to pursue another dream of his: opening a high-end steakhouse. The steakhouse just so happened to be the Rex, a historic Billings restaurant that suddenly closed about a year ago.

While remodeling, Larson made sure to keep some of its historic fixtures, from paintings, to the original buffalo block that covered the old downtown streets, and even old-fashioned urinals.

Mitch Fox, the general manager, moved from Colorado to Billings for his new position. He describes Buffalo Block at the Rex as, "a few more steps of service, a little more elevated experience where as the lounge and the bar is meant to be a little bit of a more casual atmosphere," Fox says, "we want it to be a place that still has a Montana vibe and I think that that's very important both to Rick and Nicky and the Larsons and to me."

We even got a chance to talk with the Executive Chef, Austin Stewart, who moved all the way from Florida. Stewart says working in high-end steak houses is his niche.

"Most of our dry-aged steaks are aged seventy-five days, so that commitment, that forethought, and then the product that we serve...serving up prime steak, anyone can do it, but the care that we take to dry age a steak and woodfire and grill it is an experience in itself," says Stewart.

"It's prime beef we don't use anything else.. it's all prime -- top level beef, so quite a bit more expensive than choice which you get at most restaurants but the flavor is just unbeatable," says Larson.