Budweiser looking at making cannabis drinks

Budweiser is looking to put pot and beer in one drink.

AB InBev, the parent company of Budweiser and the world's biggest brewer, says it will be teaming up with Canada's Tilray to research the possibilities. The two companies will invest a combined $100 million into the effort.

Canada and several American states have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.

For now, any drinks with cannabis ingredients would only be marketed in Canada. AB InBev will make a decision about whether cannabis-infused drinks are economically-viable at a later date.