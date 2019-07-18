Buck Owens' car in Cody

Cody - A big white convertible once owned by a 1970’s country music star is drawing big crowds in Cody. Covered with guns, long horns, and hundreds of silver dollars, it is one of a kind.

The car named Buck is its own tourist attraction in Yellowstone’s east gate community.

With a horn like a heifer, the Buck Mobile draws admirers from all over the world.

Families from the Netherlands, Belgium, and South Carolina stopped to take pictures of the car in downtown Cody.

These tourists may have hoped to see wildlife or cowboys, but they got to hear it mooooo, and see a car created for the King of Rock and Roll..

The owner of the “Buckmobile”, Bob Ferguson explained, “It’s a 71 Pontiac Granville that’s made originally for Elvis and then Buck Owens won it in a poker game.”

Owner Bob Ferguson says the car was tricked out by a tailor.

“The rhinestone and embroidered suits were made by Nudie Cohen. He was also Elvis’s tailor.”

Ferguson says Elvis’ manager wouldn’t let him take delivery of the car.

Ferguson explained, “Apparently his manager thought he would buy one for everyone of his friends…”

Ferguson estimates it would have cost more than $50,000 in 1972. One like it made for Roy Rogers sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Ferguson bought the car from the Owens estate about ten years ago. He recently brought it from Connecticut to Cody.

He pointed out some of its decorations, “It’s got 19 guns, 23 horseshoes, a saddle, hand-tooled door panels and embroidered seats, and over 500 silver dollars.”

He’s really glad he brought it to the Cowboy State where this kind of style seems to fit in.