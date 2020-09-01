Brothers react to wearing masks in elementary school

BILLINGS- Two brothers attending a Billings elementary school talked about all of the changes this year with COVID-19.

Eight-year-old James Francom said, "Really, the third graders can't play tag. We eat outside all the time, which is a plus."

James added, "It's not that much different, but only no touching. In gym, there's activities and everyone's it. And, you have to play with pool noodles."

One of the biggest changes this year is wearing masks.

The boys' dad Jeremy Francom praised the school. He said, "I had a lot of concerns going into it and unknown fears of what was going to happen. When I went to pick the kids up, everyone was happy. Everyone was playing. It was a much better scene than what I was imagining."

Six-year-old Tommy said, "I like my mask."

James said, ""Our teachers give us short mask breaks and sometimes if it just gets hot we get to just peel it down for a few seconds. Most of the time we're wearing masks and it's actually kind of comfortable."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some help for encouraging your kids to wear masks. One of the tips listed there is to let kids choose their mask or the fabric to make their mask.