Youth in 4-H can choose from over 200 projects to enter MontanaFair, everything from photography to robotics to raising livestock. A slogan in 4-H is "make the best better."

Two brothers, Alex and Samuel, are doing just that. And, each of the boys have multiple entries in the fair this year.

Alex is entering 25 projects in the fair. Among other things, Alex is entering his photography, his artwork, and his guinea pig Simba.

Alex said, "In the beginning, I really didn't know how to take a photo. I've gone a long way through my photography."

Showmanship for guinea pigs is tomorrow morning. Last year, Alex earned 2nd in showmanship for his guinea pig.

Alex's brother Samuel also has multiple projects in the fair this year. Samuel's projects include a toad abode, an oil and water mystery and artwork.

Samuel said, "I got one of Minecraft. I painted it. This is a tree house. That's my brother and me playing."

Judging for some of the projects took place on Monday, where Alex won a "Best of Class" in photography.