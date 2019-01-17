We talked with the Great Falls Police Department today to see if there's any new information on the kidnapping of Brook-Lyn Arrowtopknot. They say Arrowtopknot is still missing but they're still investigating and have received several leads.

Arrowtopknot (aka Katelyn White) was last seen on December 26th near Chowen Springs Loop and may be in the company of Guadalupe Galicia.

Since then the Great Falls Police Department has issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Galicia who has prior convictions for robbery and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Galicia may not even be in Montana, but in a surrounding state. Police tell us, Galicia has family in Browning, Washington, and Oregon - which is where they say he's most likely to be seen.

Arrowtopknot is described as a 21-year-old Native American woman with brown hair, and brown eyes. She's 5 feet tall and 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, GFPD asks you to call 911.