Brook-Lyn Arrowtopknot has been found safe in Browning. Guadalupe Galicia is in custody.

The Great Falls Police Department said on their Facebook page, "After receiving some very credible information, Detective Mahlum traveled to Browning and, working closely with law enforcement officers from the US Marshal Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arrowtopknot was found and Guadalupe Galicia was taken into custody."