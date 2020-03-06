BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Senior is having their 2nd Broncs Talk Friday, a Ted Talks style presentation, where local artists and musicians have the chance to inspire some Billings students.

Billings Senior hosted their first Broncs talk in 2018, which was technology based and encouraged many students to find careers into math, science, and technology.

This year, local artists and musicians, Drew McManus and Keller Paulson, were invited to share their stories from rags to riches, to inspire kids to go after what they want in life.

Drew and Keller have unique and relatable journeys of battling failure and persevering to chase their dreams.

The two used to play together in Drews band, Satsang, a couple years ago, but reunited to play some music for the students.

The two both relate with the difficulty of finding purposes and direction in life, and hope they might be able to help these students find that.