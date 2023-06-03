UPDATE:

As of 12:24 pm, Broadwater Ave. is open again.

The City of Billings Public Works shared a post saying crews are continuing to work around the clock.

Anyone with a plugged inlet on their street is asked to use a rake to clear it and prevent additional flooding.

BILLINGS, MT- Saturday morning, the Billings Police Department reported Broadwater Ave. from 27th St W. to 36th St. W is completely flooded, which you are now asked to avoid.

Zimmerman Trail from Broadwater to Grand Ave. is also flooded. Zimmerman Trail from Rimrock Rd. to Hwy 3 is being temporarily shut down due to large falling rocks caused by the rains.

In addition, overnight, the 21st St. Underpass and N. 13th St. Underpass have been shut down to all traffic due to the flooding.

According to a tweet from Sergeant Mansur, you are asked to not attempt to drive through flooded areas, as your vehicle may become disabled.

The City of Billings is asking people to reserve calls to 9-1-1 for life-saving emergencies and said that emergency responders are aware of rain water causing issues.