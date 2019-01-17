On January 3rd, a Billings man and daughter were arrested for running a large-scale drug trafficking operation from their home on the West End.

Gregory Green and his daughter, Brittany Green, are being accused of using the dark web to mail drugs and paraphernalia across the country in exchange for cryptocurrency according to court documents.

On December 18th, Customs and Border Patrol officers in Michigan searched a package mailed to the Green's residence labeled "organic fitness vitamin."

Upon searching the package, officers found over a thousand Xanax pills. They would attain a warrant to search the residence in Billings where they would find a house littered with methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

They would also find what they believed to be a methamphetamine lab in the basement.

In an interview with federal agents, Brittany Green said she was a meth addict and used the lab to "wash" the drugs.

85-year-old Jeanine Roberts also lives in the residence. She described herself and the Green's to agents as "antisocial people that seldom leave the residence, having no family or friends."

She said she had no information on drug activity or the comings and goings of packages from the residence. At this time, Ms. Roberts is not being charged with any crimes.

KULR-8 spoke to Ms. Roberts. Roberts said she has to be out of the house on Westwood Drive by the end of the month. She said she felt bad about what happened and declined to comment further.

Brittany Green was unexpectedly indicted at approximately 11:30 on Thursday morning according to her attorney Nick Miller.

Green is facing one charge of conspiracy to possess with intention to distribute methamphetamine. She's also charged with possession of possession and intention to distribute meth.

Green appeared to be reserved and nervous while in court. She is facing a minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison for each charge. She's also facing a fine of up to ten million dollars for each charge.

Gregory and Brittany Green are being held in Yellowstone County Detention Facility without bond.