RED LODGE, Mont. - As a part of flood recovery this season, crews will be installing three permanent bridges at both the north and south ends of East Side Rd. as well as at the Meeteetse Trail Rd. in Carbon County.

Work is slated to begin Monday, June 19 with crews starting with the south end of East Side Rd. first then shifting focus to the north East Side Rd. and Meeteetse Trail Rd. areas.

Carbon Alert says work is scheduled to be done by fall of 2023, weather permitting.

When you are in the area of a work zone, you are told to be careful and pay attention to traffic signs, cones, workers and equipment.