Bridger train car derailment update

Bridger, MT.- Friday evening, fifteen train cars were derailed in East Bridger, causing hazardous materials to spill and prompting local authorities to recommend that nearby residents evacuate.

Since the derailment, over sixty personals of varying agencies have been working to remove damaged cars and their contents.

During the derailment, some of the cars were able to keep moving, but four cars where halted containing gas. These cars leaked over thirty thousand gallons into the soil beneath it.

Due to the potentially hazardous conditions caused by the wreck, authorities recommended that four residents in the surrounding area relocate for the time being, but they were not required to.

Despite the damage to the tracks and to the train, Maggie Kara, Public Information Officer for the Disaster and Emergency Service believes the wreck could have sparked something a lot worse.

"The rain Friday night was instrumental in helping prevent a fire in this kind of incident where you have gasoline and potential for spark. So we are very grateful that this happened at the time it did at the location it did."

Now, crews are focused on fixing the damaged rail bed and getting the tracks operational again.

East Bridger road which was closed due to the derailment, has been reopened. But South River Road will remain closed for crews and equipment to work on the tracks safely

According to Kara, the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, but Carbon County D.E.S. will continue to monitor the air, soil and water quality over the next few weeks.

The Bridger Police Department, Carbon County D.E.S., B.N.S.F. Railway and other involved agencies are aiming to have the derailed cars and their contents cleaned up as soon as possible, but there is no word yet how long that may take.