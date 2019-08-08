Bridger Fruit Stand does big business

Bridger Fruit Stand is a small fruit stand off of Highway 310 that does big business.

Bridger Fruit Stand Part Business Owner Melita Schrock said, "So, in a week, we sell about 1500 pounds of cherries, which seems like a lot for such a small town. But, people come from Billings, Red Lodge, Powell. A lot of people come up from Wyoming for our fruit."

They sell melons and Flathead Cherries, which the owner herself drives to Flathead Lake to get. They also sell peaches and corn from Palisade, Colorado.

Schrock said, "We started 6 or 7 years ago probably. My sister and I went up to Flathead with a friend and picked cherries. And, he said we could keep whatever we picked. And, we picked way too many to eat ourselves so we set up with a pickup beside the road. And, ever since then we've done it every year."

Schrock tells me they had 362 customers this past Friday and Saturday.

Shrock said, "We sold like $7,000 worth of fruit in two days."

Bridger Fruit Stand is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 AM to 6 PM. For more information, you can go to their Facebook Page "Bridger Fruit." https://www.facebook.com/pg/bridgerfruit/about/?ref=page_internal