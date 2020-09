Bridger Foothills Evening Update

BOZEMAN- As of Saturday night, The Bridger Foothills Fire was estimated to burned 11,000 acres, and is 0% contained.

All roads and trails in the Bridgers and Bangtails are closed.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Structure protection on the fire has confirmed structures have been impacted and lost. An estimate and follow-up will be done as possible.

People who have not been evacuated are urged to voluntarily leave the area until it is safe to return.

We do have one confirmed injury due to a rolling rock to a firefighter. This individual has been treated and released.