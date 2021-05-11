BILLINGS - Bridge girders, the horizontal beams that will support the new roadway, are being placed on the Billings Bypass Yellowstone River Bridge.

The new bridge will consist of 112 girders constructed of weathering steel, which provides a protective coating that does not require painting. The girders are being placed on the concrete bridge piers that were constructed earlier this winter.

The temporary bridge will be removed once the new bridge deck has been built, as stated in a press release.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction is building the bridge and are planning to be predominantly complete by the end of 2021. The bridge will ultimately provide motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians a connection between Lockwood and the Billings Heights.

The Yellowstone River Bridge construction zone is closed to the public for public safety. Members of the public interested in viewing progress may watch the construction webcam available on the project website (www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/), or from areas within Dover Park accessible to the public.

You are asked to be aware of and comply with trail closure signs for your own safety.

The Montana Department of Transportation together with its construction contracting partners continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.

Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2021. Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season.

Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness. For more information you can visit https://covid19.mt.gov/.

For more information on the Billings Bypass project, to view the construction camera and learn about the specific project segments, you can visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/.

Comments, questions or concerns can be directed to billingsbypass@dowl.com or by calling the Billings Bypass public involvement team at (406) 294-9668.